If you’re wondering why Jennifer Aniston never ventured away from rocking her signature, long blonde hair-do, it’s probably because she never will! The beloved actress’ longtime colorist, Michael Canalé, recently explained why Jen — who has made dirty blonde hair her Hollywood staple — will probably never make plans to switch it up.

“Jennifer has been Jennifer for more than 25 years without a lot of change,” the 50-year-old star’s close pal told Page Six Style. “For some films, we’ve moved her more blonde, but other than those momentary steps into different tones, Jennifer stays true to the original and I really don’t see her changing it up too radically. That’s not her — or me.”

The Canalé Salon owner first met Jen when she was filming the pilot for Friends more than two decades ago. “Jennifer had medium brown hair, a little past shoulder length,” he recalled. “I decided to switch her out from her natural brown to a caramelized blond with feather-thin highlights, a color that looked like she loved being on the beach.”

Little did Michael know he’d be creating one of the most iconic hairstyles in Hollywood. “Chris [McMillan] then cut it and made it easy for me to drop in those signature highlights around her face to bring out the cut and accent her eyes and face,” Michael said. “This collaboration became known as ‘The Rachel.'” So cool!

The color stylist even dished that barely anything has changed about the haircut since she first became a client many years ago. “That was in 1994, and all these years later, her cut and color is really quite close to what we did back then,” he told the outlet. “I saw her every five weeks after that, and still do today.”

If you’re looking to achieve a similar style, Michael shared a hot tip. “I pull the color from root to end to create a gradation of dark to light, and always keep the hairline freshly done,” he explained. “That really is my signature.”

Michael also gushed about the Murder Mystery star’s seemingly effortless way of always looking better than ever. “While most other celebrities have tried long and short and wildly different colors, Jennifer has become a style icon because she doesn’t go trendy,” he said. “And she could. She’s so beautiful and has such an amazing bone structure and eyes; she could totally pull off something different. But she’s a classic, and she knows it. She skews toward the completely natural, sun-kissed look, and doesn’t force anything — it’s what I love about her.”

Same here, Michael!