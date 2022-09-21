Jenna Bush Hager Looks Stylish While Hitting the Gym! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Star in Activewear

Being active is one of Jenna Bush Hager’s favorite ways to unwind after work. The Today host is always sharing glimpses into her workout routine and revealing some of her favorite fitness hacks. Of course, the fashionista shows up to the gym wearing the cutest athleisure looks and sportswear.

Jenna enjoys working out with her pals in New York City where Today is filmed. She and costar Savannah Guthrie have grown particularly close as friends and workout buddies.

“She’s one of my closest friends. We exercise together — well, we try to exercise,” Savannah told E! News in October 2017. “Most of the time, we just talk but it’s so fun to go to a place where it’s intense and all-consuming, yet you are with people that you love and truly enjoy.”

Jenna, who shares children Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Hager, teamed up with her work bestie for the big launch of Today’s health initiatives in January 2019. The castmates were split into teams with the objective of focusing on their fitness goals. Jenna and Savannah created their own 10-week fitness program focusing heavily on dance.

After the 10 weeks were up, the longtime pals performed a cardio dance routine outside of the Today studio in front of fans. The pair put all of the dance skills they learned to the test again when they dressed as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween later that year. The broadcasters got to perform alongside America’s most famous dance team and even participated in their signature kickline.

The mom of three revealed that she was inspired to embark on a weight loss journey after donning the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit.

“I have to tell you when your boss says you’re going to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader — and I grew up in Dallas — guess what? You try to get fit,” the former first daughter said during a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She went on to say that her workout routine is heavily centered around dancing and making sure she is having fun while doing it.

“I have friends who meet me a couple of days a week in my building and I work out with this incredible woman who was a [New York] Knicks dancer,” she continued. “So, yes. There is dancing. There [are] ab workouts, which frankly [I] did not have an ab before we started doing it, but I found one little ab down in there.”

