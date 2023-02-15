Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia empire might not have existed if she had fallen for his roommate. The Fixer Upper star has revealed she almost ended up dating Chip’s pal, “Hot John.”

Joanna told the story when the couple appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s Valentine’s Day episode on Tuesday, February 14.

While she was working in her dad’s tire shop in Waco, Texas, Chip’s roommate “Hot John” was a customer whom Joanna was trying to work up the nerve to speak to. “I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room and John, and I make eye contact. But I’m not really gifted in any conversation. So, I look at him and I’m like, ‘Now what?'” Joanna recalled.

“And so instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something,” she continued. Then fate stepped in as the next person she saw was Chip.

“Unlike her, I’m incredible at eye contact. I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet,” the home remodeler said of meeting his future wife. “You must have that back-pocket line ready to rock. So, she walked right past Hot John, thankfully, right into the loving arms [of me].”

Brian Ach/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“John’s tall, dark and handsome. I was sort of shorter, redder and frumpier,” Chip said with a self-effacing laugh. But he was charming enough that he won Joanna’s heart, as the pair began dating in 2001 and married on May 31, 2003.

Chip has recalled previously how he was transfixed by Joanna before ever meeting her. After his initial trip to her dad’s tire shop, the HGTV star believed he’d found “The One” just by seeing a photo of her. “Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop. I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall,” he told PopSugar.

"My buddies used to always joke that no one could get their brakes done as often as I got my brakes done," Chip told Waco TV station KWTX . He kept returning to the shop in hopes of finally meeting Jo face to face.