Trouble in Waco? Chip Gaines and wife Joanna Gaines (née Stevens) introduced the world to farmhouse chic on their HGTV home design and renovation show, Fixer Upper. After five seasons, in 2018, the pair decided to end the series to focus on their growing family. But are the Gaineses still happily married? Keep reading to find out.

How Did Chip and Joanna Gaines Meet?

In 2001, a then-23-year-old Joanna was helping her father in his automotive shop in Waco, Texas. Chip claims that “no one could get their brakes done as often as [he] got my brakes done,” as he tried to woo his future wife by repeatedly visiting her place of work.

Joanna nearly canceled their first date after Chip was more than an hour late, but she gave him a chance. “I still don’t remember what he said that convinced me to walk out the door with him. He didn’t even have a plan for our date,” she wrote in her 2016 book, The Magnolia Story.

Chip proposed a year later, and the couple wed at the Earle Harrison House in Waco on May 31, 2003.

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines Still Together?

Just five months after tying the knot, Chip helped Joanna fulfill her dream of opening a small home decor boutique. Magnolia Market opened on October 16, 2003.

A decade later, the couple caught the attention of television producers who offered them their own home renovation series. Their HGTV series, Fixer Upper, catapulted them to stardom during its five-year run from 2013 to 2018.

The following April, the couple revealed that they would be returning to television, this time with the launch of their own network. The DIY Network would be rebranded as the Magnolia Network, which officially launched as part of the Discovery+ streaming service on January 4, 2021. Now with their own network, Chip and Joanna relaunched their original series as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

The happy couple continue to raise their children on their family farm outside Waco while managing their growing empire which now includes their home decor line with Target, Hearth and Hand, and Magnolia Market at the Silos, a two-block shopping complex in their hometown, to name a few.

After more than two decades together, the two are still happily married.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Have 5 Children:

Chip and Jo’s welcomed their first child, a son named Drake, in May 2004, one year after their wedding. Daughter Ella Rose joined her brother in October 2006 followed by son Duke in May 2008 and daughter Emmie Kay in February 2010.

The HGTV couple shocked fans when they announced they were expecting another little one in January 2018. Their third son, Crew, was born in June of that year.