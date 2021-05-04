Hoda Kotb can’t wait for the day when she walks down the aisle to fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the Today star is making sure her kids are there to watch the sweet moment. With their wedding plans coming together, a source exclusively reveals the TV host’s two daughters, Haley and Hope, “will be involved” in a special way.

“It’s all about family for Hoda,” the insider tells Closer Weekly, noting the broadcast journalist, 56, isn’t planning an over-the-top extravaganza. “[Hoda] says she already feels married. This is just a party to celebrate their love.”

Hoda and Joel, 63, have been engaged for less than two years now, and they’ve experienced “so many postponements” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the lovebirds “have finally set a wedding date,” the source shares.

“She wants to marry Joel this summer in New York with only close family and friends,” the insider explains, adding 4-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope will definitely be present as their mom says “I do” to her beau of five years. “Of course, her two adorable girls, Hope and Haley, will be involved.”

Because the I Really Needed This Today author is set on limiting on the guest list to their closest loved ones, the ceremony “won’t be huge,” the insider says. However, “she definitely wants Kathie Lee [Gifford], Jenna [Bush Hager], Savannah [Guthrie], Al [Roker] and Craig [Melvin] there,” and thankfully, her sister Hala — who will be her maid of honor — “is helping Hoda with some of the planning.”

Considering the beloved TV personality and her future hubby have been counting down the days until they exchange vows, “Hoda and Joel can’t believe that this day is finally coming together,” the source tells Closer. The Emmy Award winner announced the news of her engagement during an episode of Today in November 2019.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda marveled while live on the air at the time. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged.”

After slipping on her engagement ring, Hoda proceeded to reveal Joel asked for her hand in marriage as they were on vacation. “We ended up having a little dinner on the beach … and he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee,” she gushed. “Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?'”

Since saying “yes” to forever, Hoda and Joel aren’t the only ones looking forward to the highly anticipated nuptials. The financier’s daughter, Kyle Schiffman, praised the adorable duo for being a match made in heaven.

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” Kyle gushed to Closer in December 2019. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”