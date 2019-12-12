She’s on cloud nine! Ever since Hoda Kotb got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, she’s been thinking a lot about how she’ll break the news to her 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, and her newborn baby, Hope Catherine. After much contemplation, she’s finally found a way.

“I think the way we’re going to do it, because it is a little weird … I’ll just said to Haley, ‘Mommy and daddy are having a party because we love each other.’ That’s what I’ll say. I figured that will pretty much cover it,” the mom of two revealed at a signing for her new book — I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By — on Tuesday, December 10.

After a long wait, she finally released her latest book back in October 12. The self-help book, which is full of inspirational quotes instantly made the New York Times bestseller list and Hoda couldn’t be any more proud. With Joel’s support, she knows she can accomplish anything.

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” the financier’s daughter Kyle Schiffman, from a previous relationship, told Closer Weekly. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”

Kyle also doesn’t mind adding a few new members to the family. She’s already so found of Haley and Hope. “I love having them as officially now my two little step-sisters. It’s kind of cool,” the 25-year-old also gushed. “He and I always have time to hang out and see each other. He’s great with the girls. I know he adores the ground that all three of us walk on and he’s just a great dad and it’s cool to see that my family of me and him kind of grew now.”

Even though Hoda has yet to publicly announce who’ll be her maid of honor, we think any of her or Joel’s children will have a great shot at landing the role. If not, her besties on Today, like Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager — or even former cohost Kathie Lee Gifford — would also do a great job supporting the NBC star on her big day.