Being Blythe Danner‘s daughter is just as fun as you’d think — just ask Gwyneth Paltrow. The Iron Man actress was left speechless after she read funny text messages she’s received from the Will & Grace star during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 7.

“Can I come swim? My pool is 72 brrr,” Gwyn, 47, hilariously recited the slew of laugh-worthy texts from Blythe, 77, during a segment titled “Mom Texts: Celebrity Edition” in honor of Mother’s Day. “Don’t have to eat. I have plenty … Actually, going for a walk. Maybe tomorrow … No, fine. I changed my mind. Didn’t want to get wet.”

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

After she finished reading the messages on her phone, Gwyn let out a big chuckle and shook her head. “My mother and I are neighbors in Long Island, so sometimes, I will get a text like this,” the Goop founder explained.

Although she couldn’t help but tease the Hollywood icon in honor of Mother’s Day, there’s no doubt Gwyn is grateful to have Blythe as her mom. Nowadays, the two share an incredible bond, but the Meet the Fockers star once dished her daughter was actually quite the rebel when she was growing up.

Instagram

“Yes, [Gwyneth] was [naughty when she was younger],” she told Us Weekly in March 2019. “I had old-fashioned parental parameters and they didn’t always work.”

Luckily, Blythe’s longtime husband, Bruce Paltrow, was still around to help whip Gwyn into shape. “Her father was the great [stabilizer],” she said of the beloved TV director, who was just 58 when he died in 2002. “You know, the real heart of the family. Thank God he was there.”

Now that the Shakespeare in Love star is older and has her own family with husband Brad Falchuk, Blythe couldn’t be more proud. The Broadway alum even praised Gwyn for her skills when it comes to being a mom to daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“She’s a wonderful parent,” Blythe exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in May 2019. “When Moses was little, he would sit for an hour trying to figure out what he wanted in the toy store and I would think, Come on! We’ve got to go!” she recalled. “And Gwyneth would say, ‘No, Mom.’ She’s very kind and patient.”

What an amazing clan!