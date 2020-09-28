Fall Family Fun! Gwen Stefani and Her 3 Sons Pick Out Pumpkins at a Grocery Store in L.A.

Gwen Stefani and her three sons enjoyed some fall family fun while out and about in Los Angeles. The “Sweet Escape” songstress and her boys, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, went pumpkin picking at a local grocery store in the Encino neighborhood.

Gwen, 50, had her adorable youngsters in tow as she stepped out in L.A. on Sunday, September 27. The former No Doubt frontwoman sported a casual T-shirt and jeans for the quick outing.

During their trip Zuma, 12, helped his mama carry the large pumpkins into the cart. As for Gwen’s eldest son, Kingston, the 14-year-old picked out a gorgeous array of sunflowers, roses and other colorful flowers. The Voice judge’s youngest son, Apollo, 6, made sure not to stray from his mom’s sight.

Although the “Hollaback Girl” songstress was joined by her entire brood, there was one person visibly missing from their family outing: Blake Shelton. The iconic country crooner has taken on the role of her children’s stepdad ever since the two started dating in 2015.

“He’s been helping me out a lot,” the Grammy Award winner — who shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — explained on Today in September 2019. During her appearance, Gwen noted how “hard” it can be at times to be a single mom.

“I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help,'” she shared. “I got three boys.” Fortunately, Gwen couldn’t think of anyone better to bring into her sons’ lives. “[Blake] is a good dad,” she gushed on the NBC morning show.

Despite Gwen’s confidence in her longtime love, Blake struggled while first adapting to his new role as a stepdad. The “God’s Country” singer, 44, said he couldn’t believe the amount of “responsibility” he had now that Kingston, Zuma and Apollo were in his life.

“That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy … but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” he explained on Today in July 2020.

However, the ACM winner said he wouldn’t change a thing about being a doting stepdad. “We’ve been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years,” he gushed.

