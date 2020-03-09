“Cool” singer Gwen Stefani brought a whole new twist to date night when she brought her kids along to Blake Shelton‘s Los Angeles show at The Forum on Saturday, March 7.

To commemorate the occasion, Gwen, 50, shared a photo to Instagram of her and boyfriend Blake, 43, with two of her sons Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, at the concert. While tagging the country crooner in the post, she used the hashtags, “#NobodyButYou” and “#FriendsandHeroesTour.”

Instagram

The No Doubt rocker also gave her beau’s fans a sweet surprise when she got on stage to perform their duet, “Nobody But You.”

“@Blakeshelton thank you for having me on your @theforum stage and giving me the opportunity to wear denim and diamond fringe with a unicorn ponytail [unicorn emoji] @officialdanilohair @danielxdiamond #neverinmywildestdreams #nobodybutyou 2020 Gx,” she wrote via Instagram next to another photo of herself at the concert.

In the comments, the “God Gave Me You” singer and Gwen’s fans noted how awesome their performance was. “Beautiful!!!! Thank you for singing for us at Blake’s awesome concert!!!!” one person wrote. Another said, “You two are such a combo who would have thought Ska and country would come together? God I love the endless possibilities of music.” A third said, “IT WAS AMAZING, So glad I got to see you on stage with Blake.”

Whenever Gwen and Blake get on stage together, they light up the room! Who can forget the time they performed “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammys? It was an incredible experience. The pair looked so in love when they sang next to each other, and they revealed how the love song came together during an interview on the red carpet.

“It wasn’t written as a duet. Once we listened to it, it’s actually a perfect duet,” Blake told some reporters at the Hollywood event in January. “I think we were in … I know you’re going to laugh, [but] we were at the gym listening to the song, and [thought] … wait a minute, you need to sing on this song with me. It all came together.”

Thank goodness they made “Nobody But You” a duet. We can’t imagine it any other way!