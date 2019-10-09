Getting serious! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just took their relationship to a new level after recently buying a house together. A source close to the longtime pair opened up about their new digs as they embark on this new journey.

“Gwen and Blake have bought a house together and it’s currently being renovated, which is why they are living in a rental in Bel-Air,” an insider recently revealed to Us Weekly. Gwen, 50, and Blake’s big move comes as no surprise considering they’ve been one of Hollywood’s cutest couples for years now.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ever since she began dating the 43-year-old country crooner in 2015, it seems as though Gwen has had a permanent smile across her face. Prior to falling in love with Blake, “The Sweet Escape” songstress was married to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she had her three sons — Kingston, 13, Apollo, 11, and Zuma, 5.

In a recent interview for Shape magazine’s October issue, Gwen opened up about her relationship with the country music star and revealed how supportive he was while she was going through divorce, among other personal struggles.

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” The Voice judge admitted. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.” Aww!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We bet Gwen and Blake couldn’t be more excited to kick off their new journey with the kids in their new home. Prior to purchasing the new property, a source close to the couple of four years dished of their blended family’s favorite activities.

“When they’re in L.A., they go to church on the weekends with the kids or to Orange County to see Gwen’s parents,” a separate source previously told the publication, explaining that they love to be outside when visiting Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Despite the fact that Blake has no children, Gwen praised the “God Gave Me You” singer for stepping up as a father figure in her boys’ lives. “He is a good dad, actually,” she gushed during an appearance on Today in mid-September. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

We can’t wait to see Gwen and Blake make more happy memories in their new home!