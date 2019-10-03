She means the world to him! Blake Shelton is clearly crazy about Gwen Stefani, and he made sure to remind everyone of just that with an adorable birthday message for the pop singer.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday October, 3, to write up some beautiful words for his longtime girlfriend for her big 50th birthday. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid … And possibly illegal in the state of California,” the country singer wrote.

Fans were of course loving the sweet gesture, as they quickly responded with nothing but positive words. “Awwww love you both so much!! Take good care of our Queen,” one person said. Another added. “Blake, you are one lucky man to have the love of this woman. And yes, she’s lucky too, to have your Love! I hope you make it Extra for her today.”

The happy pair have been dating since 2015. While Blake does not have any children, the No Doubt lead singer has three kids — sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, Apollo, 5 — with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. However, her new man has been doing well when it comes to being a second father figure to the little ones. “He is a good dad, actually,” the “Don’t Speak” singer said of Blake during an appearance on Today on September 23.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys,” Gwen added.

Gwen — who is judging alongside her love in the latest season of The Voice — continued to gush about him on the NBC daytime news show. “He’s a magical person. … I actually am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then [and] I didn’t know him,” the entertainer revealed. And while the duo may be quite different, Blake hasn’t exactly changed who he is to keep up with the mega-star.

“He just really hasn’t changed, you know?” Blake’s pal Trace Adkins told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Los Angeles premiere for Bennett’s War on August 13. “Somebody asked me today, ‘Of all the country artists you know, which one do you think is really a country guy? The most authentic?’ And … you know, it’s Blake. He lives the life. He really does.” So great to hear!