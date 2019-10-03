‘Hollaback Girl’ or Not, There’s No Doubt Gwen Stefani Has Rocked Some Amazing Looks Over the Years!

“Hollaback Girl” singer Gwen Stefani is one of a kind! Since her days rocking the stage as the lead singer of No Doubt, her style has impressed millions of fans and it’s time we pay tribute to the amazing icon.

The 50-year-old The Voice judge — who is currently in a relationship with Blake Shelton — has always impressed us with her looks as well as her music. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gwen opened up about her love for fashion and why she likes to get all dolled up on the red carpet.

“I love anything that’s a creative outlet so when you find that perfect dress it’s such a fun thing. It’s almost like having a wedding every time [I get ready] because its a big moment and you get to wear this amazing, glamorous dress and you get all made up and have a different look,” she said.

Wearing her best outfits makes Gwen feel confident and it also reminds her of one of her most favorite holidays.

“It’s like Halloween too. I love it and I never get sick of it,” she gushed. “I love getting dressed up. I’d run home from school and put on makeup and play dress up my whole life so this is nothing new.”

Gwen’s red carpet style is very similar to her personal style too. As long as she can wear a glamorous outfit, she considers everything OK in her book.

“I enjoy having different looks, trying to change it up, but I can never get away from myself,” she explained. “There’s always been this thread since I was in ninth grade, but I enjoy getting dressed up. I love the girly girl part of it all.” Who doesn’t? Choosing what to wear is our most favorite part of the day!

In honor of the Grammy winner’s birthday, scroll below to see a complete gallery of Gwen’s style over the years!