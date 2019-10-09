Throughout her decades-long career, Gwen Stefani has learned a lot about the music industry. It wasn’t until she experienced motherhood, however, that she really began to learn a lot about herself. While speaking with Shape, Gwen opened up about the lessons she’s learned from motherhood, specifically her three sons.

“One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organized,” the 50-year-old beauty — who is the mom of Kington, 13, Apollo, 11, and Zuma, 5 — revealed in the magazine’s upcoming November issue. “I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.”

PHOTOGRAPHED BY James Macari

The “Just a Girl” songstress, who got her start in show business when she co-founded the band No Doubt in 1986, also chatted about her life at home with Blake Shelton. “I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” she gushed of their loving relationship. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

Gwen, who shares her three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, gushed over staying true to her L.A. roots. “I’m an unusual product of an ordinary California family. My parents met in high school, my mom never worked, and we went to church on Sundays,” she explained. “Now I get to travel the world.”

Despite living in L.A. with her family, Gwen has also been enjoying visits to her longtime boyfriend’s ranch in Oklahoma. “Spending time in the middle of America — that’s something I didn’t expect,” she continued. “The way we live at the ranch is really simple. There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wildflowers. It’s a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home too.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Blake has no children of his own, Gwen has given him a lot of credit for transitioning into the role of stepdad so seamlessly. During a previous appearance on the Today show in mid-September, Gwen opened up about her years-long relationship with the country crooner and gushed over his impressive parenting chops.

“He is a good dad, actually,” she shared with hosts at the time. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

We love how great of a team Gwen and Blake make!