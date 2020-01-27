She’s no stranger to winning awards, as she has racked up plenty in her career, but Shania Twain arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet — and her look deserves yet another accolade.

On Sunday, January 26, the 54-year-old hit the event in quite the outfit — she wore an all-black see-thru dress. She matched it all off with black heels, and some beautiful earrings. The iconic Canadian singer will join fellow musician Keith Urban, as they will be presenting an award during the program — on a stage that Shania has been on plenty of times before. However, that does not mean that she does not get a bit nervous before being in front of a crowd.

“I suffer a lot from stage fright. And the only way to manage it is to be able to be prepared,” the songwriter confessed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Everything I eat, everything I drink, I’m very methodical about the course of the day and then I’m OK … It’s like preparing for an exam. Every show is like an exam. I gotta get out there and do my best.” Although, the anxiety shakes off once she gets going.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

“I can hear the people, I can hear the fans from backstage and to be honest the anxiety starts morphing into excitement and adrenaline,” she explained. “Once I’m out there I’m really fine.”

We are curious to see how Shania will react around all of these stars at the Grammy, especially because she gets starstruck like the rest of us! “I’m not very good with stars,” the entertainer admitted to Today in a rapid-fire segment titled “Six-Minute Marathon.” “I get really uncomfortable, I don’t know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I’m invading their space by being with them.”

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

“I was awkward with Madonna when I first met Madonna,” she continued, adding she understands why people get all giddy around famous folks. “I understand why it happens,” Shania said “I’m sympathetic and empathetic about how they’re feeling in that moment because I do the same thing.”

All we know is that we are glad to see Shania living it up at the Grammys!