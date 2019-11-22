Shania Twain Has Been Married Twice! Get to Know the Country Pop Star’s 2 Husbands

She has sung about love and heartbreak in her career, but Shania Twain has also lived through it. It’s time to get to know the country star’s two husbands, Robert John “Mutt” Lange and Frédéric Thiébaud.

The Grammy winner first tied the knot with Robert after he offered to produce and write songs with her upon listening to her self-titled debut album. The pair said I do in 1993, and they would have one child, son Eja, in 2001.

Stephen D’Antal/Shutterstock

However, things would fall apart in 2008, after the hitmaker learned that Robert allegedly had an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. “I can’t say I would be better off [if he hadn’t cheated] because I think I learned a lot from all of that. I don’t regret it,” Shania once said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

However, the songwriter had some words for Marie-Anne. “I wish I’d never met you,” she said at the time. “I think there are just some people in life you would say I wish I hadn’t met that person or I would have been better off not knowing that person.” The two would officially divorce in 2010. But things didn’t remain all bad for Shania, as she found love again — this time with Frédéric Thiébaud. Who just happened to be the ex-husband of Marie-Anne.

The duo would walk down the aisle in 2011, although they did not have any kids together. “I describe what happened to Fred and me this way: we were two people who had been jettisoned from our lives as if we’d been shoved off the edge of a high cliff,” Shania once explained in an interview with Parade. “Thankfully, we managed to grab onto each other on the way down in midair, and break each other’s fall.” Although the music star wasn’t exactly out looking for love.

“I didn’t want to love again — it was the last thing on my mind,” she revealed to People. “It’s just amazing how life works. … I rejected it initially, but I couldn’t control Fred’s love for me and how easy he is to love.” So sweet!

