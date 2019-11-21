Shania Twain

Shania Twain’s Son Is Still the 1 She Loves! Meet Her Pride and Joy Eja Lange

Nov 21, 2019 2:19 pm·
It’s no secret Shania Twain is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. After so many years of success, the 54-year-old superstar’s son, Eja Lange, has decided to follow in her footsteps and create music of his own.

“He’s been making music for a few years now,” the “You’re Still the One” singer previously told Sounds Like Nashville in an interview. “He’s very devoted and a real hard worker. He’s got a crazy passion for making music, and it’s really fun to watch.”

The 18-year-old doesn’t want to live in his mom’s shadow, so he’s been listening to different kinds of music to find his own voice.

“He definitely listens to EDM, so that’s where he is as a fan, but he listens to all kinds of music,” Shania explained. “He likes a wide variety of stuff. Hans Zimmer is one of his biggest heroes. There’s a real broad spectrum in his life musically, so he makes all kinds of stuff and he orchestrates a lot of things. He loves to arrange music and write music. He’s just on his own journey.”

So how exactly does Shania feel about her only kid pursuing a career in music? Well, she said she’s not going to hold him back from his dreams, especially if that’s what he really wants to do.

“He’s not taking interest in being a performer, so I’m relieved about that if I was being really honest,” she confessed. “I think he’ll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It’s just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that’s what he really wants. He just has a quiet confidence about him.”

“He doesn’t have that extrovert — you know everybody look at me — type of personality,” she added. “I think it will suit him well to be the creator.”

We can’t wait to hear what new music he’ll come out with!

Scroll below to learn more about Shania’s son!

