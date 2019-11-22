If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 54-year-old beauty has made a whopping $400 million ever since she rose to country music superstardom following the release of her massively popular 1997 album Come on Over. Since then, Shania has become one of country music’s favorite artists and was even coined “The Queen of Country Pop.”

Shania’s impressive bank account could be thanks to the long list of achievements she accomplished throughout more than 30 years in showbiz. In fact, the Canadian singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million records, won five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards and much more. Wow!

Before she shot to fame, however, Shania released her first self-titled album, Shania Twain, in 1993. After finding booming success following the release of her second album, 1995’s The Woman in Me, she became even more beloved by the country fan base when she released her most iconic album, Come on Over.

Not only was Come on Over Shania’s most popular album, but it also claimed the record for being the best-selling studio album of all time by a female act in any genre, as well as the best-selling country album of all time after she sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

The brunette beauty’s talents don’t stop at singing, though. While taking a 15-year break from creating music after losing her singing voice following a tick bite in 2003, Shania experimented with TV.

In 2011, she portrayed herself in Why Not? With Shania Twain — a TV series that tells the story of how she went from living in poverty to becoming the one of the biggest female artists in music history. She’s also made guest appearances on Real Country and Dancing With the Stars.

Although that seems like a lot, Shania’s even released a plethora of books. In 2017, she made her highly anticipated return to music with the release of her first album in 15 years, one titled Now. She also announced the return of her Las Vegas residency, which is set to make it’s debut on December 7.

Looking back on the trials and tribulations of her career, the “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” songstress — who is married to husband Frédéric Thiébaud and is the mom of son Eja Lange, 18, from her first marriage to Robert John “Mutt” Lange — couldn’t feel more grateful. “I’m embracing it,” she once gushed. “It’s been a long, really rewarding journey.”

Shania will always be one of our favorite stars!