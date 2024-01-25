Vacation vibes! Good Bones’ Tad Starsiak recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his fiancée, Anna Spiars, in Jamaica after months of family drama.

The general contractor shared the “highlights” from the “amazing trip” on Instagram on Wednesday, January 24. The happy couple hit the beach with crystal-clear water, went cliff jumping, spent time on a boat and much more during the trip.

Good Bones viewers saw Tad, 30, get down on one knee and propose to Anna in the kitchen of their new Indiana home during the series finale in October 2023. “I think this is going to be your favorite spot, if you come over here,” the real estate investor said during the proposal.

Tears streamed down Tad’s face as he poured his heart out to Anna in front of the camera.

“Baby, I love you with all my heart,” he said. “And I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I thank God for you every single day. You’re my absolute best friend and my dearest companion.”

Tad first shared news of his engagement with his Instagram followers in June 2023, several months before the episode aired.

“I asked the love of my life, my best friend @annaspiars, to marry me,” he gushed in a caption. “Anna love, I’m so excited to keep doing life with you, being weird, growing closer and loving you more every single day. Thank you for being life’s greatest blessing baby. Thank you for all of your support in every realm of my life.”

Courtesy of Tad Starsiak/Instagram

In one of the pictures, fans got a closer look at the gorgeous three-stone engagement ring with emerald-cut diamonds that Tad picked out for Anna.

“In addition to our engagement, Anna and I finished renovating our dream home in Bates-Hendricks and are all moved in now,” Tad said at the time.

While the pair have not revealed their wedding date just yet, it is also unclear which of Tad’s Good Bones castmates will be on the guest list. The TV personality has been estranged from sister Mina Starsiak Hawk since the show’s final season aired.

“Right now, all he has done is tell me he is engaged and that I’m probably not invited to his wedding,” Mina, 39, said during a November 2021 appearance on the “Tea With Alice” podcast. “Which is fine because I’m 39 and I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I don’t want to go to anymore.”