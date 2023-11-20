Good Bones star Tad Starsiak’s love for his fiancée, Anna Spiars, is unwavering! The HGTV personality shared a touching tribute to his partner in honor of her birthday on November 18.

“Happiest of birthdays to my darling, @annaspiars! Loving you and getting to do life with you has been one of life’s greatest blessings,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair embracing while taking a dip in the ocean. “Such a blessing that I’ll never be able to reflect enough and truly even understand unto myself how blessed my world became when you entered into it. Life always changes, we will change, everything around us will change with the passage of time, but my love for you will be perpetual, eternal. Thanks for letting me love you, and thank you for loving me o’ so well.”

Viewers of the HGTV show saw the couple get engaged in their newly renovated Indiana home during the series finale of Good Bones on October 17.

“It just finally feels like I’m getting the slice of happiness that I really wanted for a long time, and I found it in the most amazing woman,” Tad, 30, said through tears during the season 8 episode.

While they have not revealed any wedding plans just yet, fans loved seeing Tad and Anna’s romance blossom on the show and in their sweet posts together on Instagram.

The general contractor has been at odds with sister Mina Starsiak Hawk since Good Bones wrapped filming earlier this year.

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” Mina, 38, explained during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on September 20. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”

Courtesy of Tad Starsiak/Instagram

Despite the claims surrounding his “challenging” relationship with his sister, Tad was grateful for the opportunity to appear in Good Bones for eight seasons.

“To all the fans, I feel like you all watched me grow up, and there’s something special about that,” he wrote on Instagram on October 20. “To all those people who helped build me up and taught me what I know — Lenny, Terry, Brad, Cory, Mina, Adam, Zack and so many others, thank you. And most thanks to Mina and Karen, none of this would have been possible for any of us without you two.”