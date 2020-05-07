Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gabrielle Union has been homeschooling husband Dwyane Wade‘s 12-year-old daughter, Zaya. However, Gabrielle, 47, revealed the preteen “does not trust” the actress or her dad to look at her homework.

“She’s like, ‘I’ll wait for my tutors,'” the Being Mary Jane star laughed to host Jimmy Fallon on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. To be fair though, Gabrielle admitted Zaya has a point. “Somebody asked me, ‘How are you on the new math?’ And I’m like, ‘I wasn’t solid on the old math,” she hilariously said.

During their conversation, Gabrielle also gave an update about her 18-month-old daughter, Kaavia James. “Today, she said ‘purple,’ so I feel like we’re making headway,” the doting mom gushed. Looks like it won’t be long until Kaavia starts talking in full sentences.

Although Gabrielle shares Kaavia with Dwyane, 38, she acts as a stepmom to the basketball player’s older kids, Zaya, Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, from two previous relationships. Thanks to Dwyane’s parenting, Gabrielle has learned a lot about taking care of Kaavia.

“He’s been a parent literally half his adult life. So, especially when she first arrived, I deferred to him, because he’s a vet,” she told People on May 6. “There’s only so much reading that one can do, so I very much followed his lead.”

As for the athlete’s daughter Zaya, the pair learned a lot about the LGBTQA+ community from Dwyane’s kid, who recently came out as transgender. “Zaya had identified as gender nonconforming. And so we really worked a lot on unlearning so much of what we thought we knew about identity and gender expression and gender norms,” she explained. “We put so much effort into raising her differently and not trying to predetermine who she was.”

Gabrielle and Dwyane are awesome parents. Throughout everything they’ve been through, the Breaking In star said, “It’s been a beautiful journey.” Aww!