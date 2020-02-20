Raise your hand if you think Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are couple goals! The former basketball star proved he has one of the most enviable marriages in Hollywood as he revealed the secret behind their unbreakable bond.

“We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other,” Dwyane, 38, recently shared with People. “We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Not only that, but the Miami Heat alum — who shares 15-month-old daughter Kaavia with Gabrielle, 47, and is also the proud dad of Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, Xavier, 6, as well as the legal guardian of nephew Dahveon, 18 — then praised the Bring It On actress for being a superstar mom and wife.

“She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that,” Dwyane marveled. “That she has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am.”

In order for their relationship to flourish, the proud dad dished it’s crucial for them to enjoy a “relaxing day” of winding down from their duties as busy parents. Dwyane revealed “having robes on all day” does the trick when they’re looking to take a load off with their family.

“We’re robe people,” he explained. “But I think really staying home, being home and whatever home. Some days it’s watching movies all day, some days it’s in the pool with the kids, some days it’s going down the street and going to lunch. It’s simple things.”

The TV personality — who began dating Gabrielle in 2009 and tied the knot in 2014 — also said he believes “the things that keep you connected are not the things that people feel that money is going to. Money doesn’t keep you connected,” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got money so you can…’ No, it’s not that. It’s the simple things that you can do for free that will keep you connected with someone.”

We hope Dwyane and Gabrielle are together forever!