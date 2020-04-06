Like mother, like daughter! Gabrielle Union gave her 16-month-old daughter, Kaavia James, a sweet surprise when she showed off her natural hair at home.

“See @kaaviajames, mama’s got hair like yours!!” the Being Mary Jane star captioned an Instagram post of her and her daughter flaunting their beauty. “When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom [and] baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤 #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles.”

Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry loved the photo so much, she took to the comments section to share four red heart emojis. “Love your hair!!!!” she wrote, and fans agreed. “You are literally mom goals,” one person said. “Whenever I feel like I don’t know if I can do this, I draw strength and patience from you. You are such a role model.” Another added, “Your natural beauty is EVERYTHING !!! It DEFINITELY encourages me to keep rocking my natural beauty.”

On Saturday, April 4, Gabrielle first gave fans a look at her natural hair when she shared a video of herself twisting her curls. “When your natural locks appreciate the lockdown,” she said about keeping her hair in a protective style like braids. “Unlocking the secret soon … #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness.”

Gabrielle shares Kaavia with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and the proud dad is also a loving father to his three older kids — Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, 6 — from previous relationships. In a May 2019 interview with Parents magazine, Gabrielle said she was so happy to welcome Kaavia via surrogate after she suffered more than seven miscarriages.

“Kaavia really is the personification of hope for a lot of people like us, who maybe didn’t have a lot to be hopeful about,” the actress said. “She represents that maybe there is a light at the end. And when you take people on the low points of your journey, it’s cool to let them be part of the joy. Plus, she’s really cute. And has an uncanny ability for making steely eye contact!”

You got that right. Kaavia is one adorable baby.