If you still think of Tim Reid as laid-back DJ Venus Flytrap on WKRP in Cincinnati, think again. Since the hit sitcom wrapped in 1982, Tim’s built his own movie studio, produced and starred in the Emmy-nominated show Frank’s Place and just celebrated 50 years in showbiz, all thanks to his remarkable drive.

“I’ve always been a survivor, and never afraid to take chances,” the Norfolk, Virginia, native exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. Indeed, from his start in comedy to roles on shows like Simon & Simon, he’s overcome adversity time and again, including a battle with prostate cancer at age 60.

Tim attributes some of his strength to the love and support of his second wife, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Daphne Maxwell Reid, and his kids Tori and Tim Reid II. On the eve of three new holiday TV movies — Radio Christmas, Check Inn to Christmas and Baking Christmas — Tim opens up to Closer about his amazing life and why, at 74, “age means nothing to me.”

Shutterstock

Scroll below to read our exclusive Q&A with Tim!