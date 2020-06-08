Setting the record straight. Eve responded to the “backlash” for revealing the “difficult conversations” she’s had with husband Maximillion Cooper following George Floyd’s death. The Talk cohost defended her interracial marriage after she was “trashed” by social media users who “[questioned] whether this was the first time” she addressed racism with the British entrepreneur.

“I want to be very clear,” the 41-year-old said in a preview clip for the Tuesday, June 9, episode of The Talk. “We have had many conversations because I’ve been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations you must have — that’s just natural. So this is not the first one.”

Michael Bowles/Shutterstock

Eve noted they’ve been “having some of the most difficult conversations” as of late considering we’re “in one of the most difficult places in our nation, in our world, in this time … so that’s why I said that it was difficult.” The “Love Is Blind” songstress said because “there is no stone that [cannot] be unturned,” her and Maximillion, 48, are “going back” to have deeper discussions.

The Barbershop actress — who tied the knot with her businessman beau in 2014 — revealed their heartbreaking chats even included her husband’s four kids, Jagger, Lotus, Mini and Cash.

“I have four stepchildren, who have a black stepmom … so those conversations for me were checking in on my four stepchildren, who I love,” she emotionally continued. “[I was] asking them, ‘Hey, has anyone ever said anything to you racially? You know, the fact that you have a proud black stepmother?’ So my conversations are difficult … but because we are in a difficult place.”

Eve first opened up about the challenging talks she was having with her longtime love during the Tuesday, June 2, episode of the hit CBS talk show.

“I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes,” she shared at the time. “All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that’s what the nation — that’s what the world — has to do. It’s gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it’s going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

However, the “Who’s That Girl?” singer pointed out how inspired she felt by the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Thousands of people, even including celebs like Ben Affleck and more, took to the streets to demand justice.

“There are some people that are having beautiful, peaceful protests, with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all different colors and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this,” Eve marveled. “That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional.”

Although the Grammy winner isn’t shy about the uneasy talks she’s had with her hubby and stepchildren, we bet she feels luckier than ever to have Maximillion by her side. While chatting with Us Weekly this past April, the Hollywood actress praised him for how he effortlessly blended her into his family.

“I was very nervous, but they all just embraced me and we kind of just went along with it,” Eve told the outlet. “One thing that made me fall in love with my husband is that he’s such a good dad. I think I just kind of follow his lead. That was something I’ve admired about him and it just helps.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.