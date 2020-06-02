Hollywood is mourning the death of George Floyd. Celebrities including Marie Osmond, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Ripa and more shared powerful messages online against racial injustice and police brutality after the unarmed black man died while being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Stars took to social media and the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement and demand justice for Floyd’s death. The Donny & Marie star, 60, couldn’t help but express her heartbreak as she detailed the “despair and utter hopelessness” caused by the senseless deaths due to racism and police brutality.

“I don’t profess any understanding of racial hatred, it’s beyond my comprehension!” she penned. “To have to live with that kind of fear makes my soul weep. This is a matter of humanity … of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! So many people are hurting right now.”

The Jamie Foxx Show alum, 52, revealed he was heartbroken by Floyd’s death as he joined demonstrators protesting in Minneapolis on Friday, May 29. During the protest, Jamie shared an inspiring message while addressing attendees.

“All I wanted to do is let you know we not afraid to stand,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “We are not afraid of the moment.”

The Django Unchained actor also addressed white Americans who did not support the protests. “To all of our friends who aren’t black, just try to put yourself in our position,” he said, asking nonsupporters to imagine a day in the life of a black man or woman.

Jamie also took to Instagram to pay his respects to George Floyd. “We cannot be silent anymore,” he said. “Being in Minnesota for George Floyd felt like the [last] straw on the camel’s back … we have to change policy when it comes to police brutality. We will be heading up to San Francisco tomorrow to meet with the mayor @londonbreed to have a push for real change!! We cannot let all of these black folk down.”

Kelly Ripa offered a glimmer of hope as she uploaded photos from a peaceful protest in New Jersey. “Camden, NJ police officers and citizens join together to end systemic injustice,” Kelly, 49, wrote on May 31. “Please, more of this #standinginsolidarity.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see other stars’ reactions following George Floyd’s death.