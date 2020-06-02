How Reese Witherspoon, Katherine Heigl and More Celeb Parents Are Talking to Their Kids About Racism

Celebrity parents are sharing how they are talking to their kids about racism following George Floyd’s death. Some moms like Reese Witherspoon and Katherine Heigl have already informed their children about racial injustices in the world today and are taking active steps to educate them on inclusivity and acceptance. They have also spoken out on social media about police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown-ups were so upset,” Witherspoon shared on Instagram on Monday, June 1, about son Tennessee. “We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking.”

“But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily,” the Big Little Lies star added. “Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world.”

Witherspoon ended her lengthy caption by telling her fans “we have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country.” The actress also asked for justice for Floyd and “countless others” who have experienced hate crimes such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is,” she said. “There is enough hate in the world.”

On May 25, Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Even though Floyd said he couldn’t breathe, officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the security guard’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while pinning him to the ground. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Since his death, people have been protesting worldwide demanding justice for Floyd and speaking out against systematic racism.

