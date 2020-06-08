Staying educated. John Stamos thanked Sesame Street for airing a special town hall about racism following George Floyd’s death. The dad of one to his 2-year-old son, Billy Stamos, showed how grateful he was when he shared a photo of him and his child watching the PBS Kids show.

“#Comingtogetherstandinguptoracism,” he penned the caption next to a picture of him holding Billy on the couch. “Great stuff @cnn @sesamestreet! Our family thanks you!”

Stamos, 56, shares Billy with his beautiful wife, Caitlin McHugh. In order for his son to learn more about black culture, the Full House alum also took Billy to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on May 30. “#Racismislearned,” the actor captioned the picture of Billy at the museum.

“Teach him right!” one fan commented. Another said, “Thank you so much for saying this and speaking up,” and a third added, “You are one amazing father. Lucky kiddo to learn the important lessons this way.”

Stamos’ trip to NMAAHC comes after Floyd died while being restrained by white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. His death has caused worldwide protests against police brutality.

Because of this, the Fuller House star wants to continue teaching Billy about different adversaries in the world today. Stamos revealed what’s like to raise his beautiful baby in an April 2018 interview with People. “I cry a lot,” he confessed. “It’s more beautiful than anyone told me it would be. I’ve been waiting a long time.”

Thanks to McHugh, 34, Stamos also has the best support system ever. “She’s great. She is, like nothing happened,” he said. “She’s incredible. She just eased through it like she does everything else in life.”

Now that Billy is getting older, Stamos tries to teach his son about his friends and family members, including his “hero” father, William Stamos. “I hope I live up to what my dad did. You know how you get to a point where you go, ‘My dad’s just a man?’ I never got to that point. He was always bigger than life to me so I’m happy to honor him with our little Billy,” the Emmy nominee revealed on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, in April 2018. “I’m starting to cry right now, Ryan, I’m so emotional.”