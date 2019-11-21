He’s been entertaining crowds for years with his hit songs, but country artist Thomas Rhett has also taken time to be a wonderful father to his two daughters with his wife, Lauren Akins.

The “Life Changes” singer welcomed his first child in 2017, as he and his love decided to adopt a baby from Uganda named Ada. That wouldn’t be it for the loving pair — who tied the knot in 2012. In 2017, they said hello to their second daughter, Willa. And let’s just say that these two little ones have changed the musician’s life in a big way!

“It’s pretty intense because I feel like when one of them goes to sleep, the other one wakes up and vice versa,” Thomas told Entertainment Tonight in 2017, just a bit of time after having his second child. “We’re figuring it out as we go, and it’s been a fun journey thus far. We’re both doing pretty good considering the circumstances. We’re just excited to start to learn how to be better and better parents every day and get the kiddos out on the road.”

Even though though the Grammy-nominee may be quite busy on the road, his kids will always be his priority. In fact, Willa and Ada have taught him a lot since he became a father. “I never thought that I could exist on less sleep. I’ve always loved my sleep,” Thomas explained to Country 103.7. “College made me love sleep and then when I had kids it was kind of a huge shock going from waking up at 10 o’clock in the morning to like getting up multiple times in the night and then realizing that you can survive on that the next day and you can go to work and you can still sing songs.”

“I learned how to be more patient for sure,” he added. “My patience, not that it was thin before I had kids, but it can’t be thin at all when you do have kids and so I feel like I’ve grown in many, many ways as a dad and continue to grow every day.” Thomas also better prepare for baby number three — in July 2019, he and Lauren announced they were expecting. So exciting!

Scroll on down to meet Thomas’ two girls, Willa and Ada!