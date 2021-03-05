Eva Mendes has made it her main priority to protect her two daughters from the spotlight, so it’s not often that fans spot Esmeralda and Amada. However, the Hitch actress opens up about her children every now and then, and when that happens, she always has the sweetest and most inspiring things to say.

Eva is the mom of her little girls alongside longtime partner Ryan Gosling. Though the two sparked engagement rumors when the Ghost Rider alum flashed a huge diamond on her ring finger during a family hike in late January 2021, Eva and the Notebook actor have yet to confirm whether they tied the knot.

Still, the lovebirds — who started dating in 2011 — have been going strong ever since. Three years after they became a couple, the brunette beauty and Ryan experienced parenthood together when Esmeralda was born in September 2014. Their youngest, Amada, arrived two years later in April 2016.

Like other moms, Eva deals with the regular ups and downs that come along with parenthood. “Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for,” she jokingly told host Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on the singer’s talk show in October 2019.

“[I’m] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss,” Eva hilariously continued at the time. “They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair.”

Despite how difficult it can be at times, the Place Beyond the Pines actress couldn’t imagine what her life would be like without Esmeralda and Amada in it. “They definitely come with their own stuff and it’s pretty great,” Eva marveled to E! News in September 2016. “I feel like my job is just to get out of their way, and protect them, but let them be who they are.”

The 2 Fast 2 Furious alum has been feeling extra thankful for her daughters, as well as her handsome beau, amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. At the time COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S. in early 2020, Eva and Ryan were quarantined at their home with their daughters and did everything could to keep “them busy” and avoid “boredom.”

“That’s their No. 1 goal,” an insider told Closer Weekly in April 2020. “Ryan and Eva are really enjoying this timeout from the world. They’re all about family time and spending it with Esmeralda and Amada.”

Keep scrolling to see some of Eva’s cutest quotes about parenting her little girls!