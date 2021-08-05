Elizabeth Hurley‘s Instagram page is filled with cute photos of her son, Damien, as well as old throwbacks from her early modeling days. More often than not, though, Elizabeth is posting snapshots of her bikini-clad body. The British actress is so comfortable in her skin, so it’s not uncommon to get a glimpse of her gorgeous figure.

“Just catching a few rays,” the Bedazzled alum captioned a clip of herself sunbathing in a hot tub in May. Elizabeth dressed down in a stunning red swimsuit from her very own Elizabeth Hurley Beach line and looked more relaxed than ever as she enjoyed the summer heat.

Elizabeth may be in her 50s, but the brunette bombshell continues to prove age is just a number. By prioritizing her health and fitness, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress said she’s been able to stay in tip-top shape.

Speaking with Women’s Health in February 2020, Elizabeth revealed her health “secret” is “taking more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods and taking the time to do relaxing activities.” Though she doesn’t follow a specific diet, the Royals star told The Cut she stays away from products with a lot of “chemicals or additives.”

“I like simple, natural, easy food,” Elizabeth shared with the publication in October 2017. “When I’m at [my] home in the country [in Herefordshire, England], I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”

On her U.K. property, Elizabeth has a “garden” where she grows her own produce. “All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables,” she explained. “I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing.”

Because Elizabeth isn’t the biggest fan of heavy exercising, she makes sure to put a huge emphasis on eating healthy. Though she doesn’t have a specific workout routine, the model said she’s always trying to keep her body moving.

“I think we have to stay active, whether it’s formal exercise or just moving around a lot,” she exclusively told Closer in May 2019, noting she watches “what” she eats. “I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

Whatever Elizabeth is doing seems to be working!

