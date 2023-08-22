Summer is coming to an end and Elizabeth Hurley is taking advantage of every last bit of the sunny weather! The Runaways actress bared it all while hanging out by the pool in a nude video shared on Instagram on Monday, August 21.

Elizabeth, 58, lounged on a pool float that was shaped like a slice of watermelon in the sizzling clip. She rocked nothing but a pair of sunglasses from Elton John Eyewear and wore her hair in loose curls. As always, the comments section of the post was overflowing with love for the TV star and her bold look.

Elizabeth’s Instagram account is full of jaw-dropping swimsuit pictures and candid photos captured during her luxurious vacations. Most recently, the Gossip Girl alum took a trip with Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson, to St-Tropez, France.

Elizabeth and Joan, 90, have remained close friends since starring together in The Royals from 2015 to 2018. The soap opera stars have also exchanged many vital beauty secrets over the years.

“Joan has pots of moisturizer and eye cream everywhere around her house. Whether she’s in her car or at her desk, she’s always moisturizing,” Elizabeth once shared of their bond. “So, inspired by Joan, I’ve adopted this too!”

Elizabeth, who is mom to son Damian Hurley, also revealed some of the techniques she swears by to help her stay in shape.

“I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it,” the swimwear designer shared. “So, I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don’t like high-impact, high-energy sports. I don’t actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it.”

During her recent trip to the French Riviera with her longtime pal, Elizabeth stunned in a brown bikini and fishnet coverup as she shopped around. She accessorized her see-through look with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses.

In a clip from the vacation, Elizabeth and Joan danced around together after meeting for lunch. “How the f–k does Liz defy getting old?” one person asked in a comment on the August 18 Instagram video.

While Elizabeth has gotten her self-care and beauty routine down to a science, the model also attributes her positive attitude to her age-defying radiance.

“You have to try to stay positive,” she said. “We all get terrible knocks in life, all of us … Sometimes, I think to glow, you have to let go of a lot of stuff and move on. Be as nice as you can to everyone.”