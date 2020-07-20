Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her extremely toned physique when she shared a topless photo of her soaking up the sun in striped bikini bottoms from her swimwear line and a beautiful white robe.

“Home, sweet home #countrylife,” she captioned the pic on Saturday, July 18. Elizabeth, 55, keeps herself in shape by eating a healthy diet and staying “very active,” and clearly, it’s working.

“You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part,” she told The Cut in October 2017. “You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

Elizabeth starts off her day by drinking a little bit of “apple cider vinegar” with her mug of hot water. “It tastes disgusting. I can’t face it every day, so I’ll put it in my hot water maybe every other day. It’s good for your metabolism,” she admitted. After that, the Royals star has her daily coffee 30 minutes later followed by breakfast one hour after that. But one thing she looks forward to the most is her evening bath.

“Evening baths are really important to me. I have one pretty much every day of my life, just before I go to bed,” she gushed. “It relaxes me.” As for her workout routine, Elizabeth said she won’t do any “regulated” exercises. Instead, she’ll go for a “long hike” with her dogs somewhere in the neighborhood.

“I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises,” she said.

However, Elizabeth knows having a good mindset can also be the key to having an amazing body. By taking care of yourself “emotionally,” you’ll “feel grateful” for all the things you do have in life.