Her twin! Elizabeth Hurley and her only child, Damian Hurley, have stunned fans with how much they look alike. The Royals actress is so proud of her mini-me, who followed in her footsteps to become a model and actor. Keep scrolling to learn more about Elizabeth’s son.

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Hurley?

Damian was born in April 2002 in England to Elizabeth and his late father, Steve Bing. The youngster knew very early on that he was interested in the fashion industry along with his good friend Brooklyn Beckham.

“Our parents love to say that Brooklyn Beckham and I were caught raiding and trying on our godfather Elton John’s sunglasses when we were extremely young,” the model told Vogue in May 2021.

How Did Damian Hurley Get His Start in Hollywood?

Damian announced that he signed a contract with IMG Models in 2020. Since then, he’s appeared in a campaign for Pat McGrath Labs’ Dark Star Mascara with Irina Shayk and captivated his fans with his Instagram photos. He has also ventured into the world of acting, appearing in The Royals in what became a recurring arc as Hansel von Liechtenstein.

Elizabeth and Damian’s close-knit bond formed right when he was born. The Gossip Girl alum took nearly a decade off from her busy career to raise her son, making memories she is incredibly grateful for.

“I took off the first eight years of his life from acting so I could be at home with Damian, but it transpires that being on set is where he’s happiest,” she told You Magazine in September 2018. “He loves reading scripts, running through everyone’s lines and soaking it all up. The role of Prince Hansel from Liechtenstein was specially written for him and I was amazed at just how good he was.”

Both lovers of fashion and style, Damian does not hold back when it comes to giving his opinions about his mom’s wardrobe.

“Believe you me, he does not take fashion advice from me, ever,” the Austin Powers actress told E! News in October 2021. “I do from him sometimes. You know what, he’s got a good eye and sometimes if I’m deciding between things, he’ll say which one. He has a strong opinion, always.”