It’s not uncommon to find Elizabeth Hurley boasting her sexiest bikini moments on Instagram, and most of the time, she’s taking the photos from the comfort of her home in the U.K. Fortunately for the star, her sprawling mansion in Herefordshire, England, is the perfect backdrop for her photo shoots.

The Gossip Girl actress resides in a massive residence in the country with her son, Damian Hurley. Elizabeth purchased her 13-bedroom, five-bathroom abode for $6 million in 2012, and although she previously lived there with her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, she kept it to herself when they split in 2013.

In addition to her large number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the brunette bombshell’s gorgeous Georgian estate comes with a chef-style kitchen, multiple living areas, a stunning dining room, a bar and much more. The property also features a pool in the backyard, its very own lake, four additional cottages, a cellar, 12 horse stables, a tennis court and a coach house.

The Bedazzled star loves spending time off at her private residence, especially when she gets to relax in her pool’s jacuzzi. Earlier in May 2021, she uploaded a video while “catching a few rays.” Elizabeth could be seen sporting a bright red two-piece as she enjoyed one of the many luxuries her home has to offer.

The doting mom of one was especially grateful to have her big house when she was in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. At the time, Elizabeth was social distancing at her home with her “whole family,” including her “mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.”

“We feel like the family in the ’70s TV show The Waltons … there are nine of us,” the Austin Powers alum shared with Hello! in April 2020, emphasizing how much she was doing in order to stop an outbreak from happening in their home.

“I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to … I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me,” she explained. “I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Fortunately, Elizabeth was able to keep them safe while also entertaining herself with her favorite hobbies. “I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” she shared. “My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools’, which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it.”

