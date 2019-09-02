Getting married in secret can be really difficult but for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his newlywed bride, Lauren Hashian. It was almost too easy! The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor revealed how he and Lauren were able to keep their nuptials in Hawaii under wraps in a new post that he shared to Instagram on Saturday, August 31.

“Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work,” Dwayne wrote alongside a couple of snaps of the food and decor at his wedding. “To carry out my No. 1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only.”

Thanks to their new approach at wedding planning, no one had a clue that Dwayne, 47, and Lauren, 34, were planning to get married on Sunday, August 18. “The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i ❤️,” he added.

On Instagram, Dwayne also thanked his family for helping him plan such a beautiful wedding. He did this by sharing a couple of pics of his guests having fun at the reception, including a few of his little girl Jasmine, 3, dancing on stage.

“We love you family. On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support. Meant the world to us,” he wrote. “Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin’ it like its hot 🔥.”

Along with Jasmine, Dwayne and Lauren also share their 1-year-old daughter, Tiana, together and the proud dad of three is also a great parent to his 18-year-old daughter, Simone, who he shares with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.