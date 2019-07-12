What a stroll down memory lane! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to take his fans on a little time machine ride by sharing quite the photo of his grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia and the legendary wrestler André the Giant.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, July 11 to post the rare black-and-white picture featuring the icons. “What a crazy throwback from the 70’s [sic],” Johnson began in the caption. “Here’s the ‘8th Wonder of the World’ André the Giant, using my 315lb grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia as a booster seat and making my granddad look like a little boy.”

“They were the best of friends, wrestled nightly, tough as hell and as you can see by their smiles and open energy — they lived like to the absolute fullest,” the actor continued.

The Hobbs & Shaw star also revealed that his “grandfather died when” he was a boy, “so I never got to know him as a man.” He added, “Would’ve loved to have raised a tequila with these men. Would’ve also loved to have wrestled them too — those would’ve been fun a– kickin’s for me to take 😉.”

Peter, also a professional wrestler, passed away in 1982 after a battle with cancer. André would die 11 years later of congestive heart failure. He was 46-years-old.

The A-lister isn’t a stranger to sharing personal moments from his life or his family history, as Dwayne is always making sure to allow his fans a peak into his everyday routine — even if that includes buying his parents a house. “I just got off the phone with my dad and, man, it was a great call and I just had to share this with you guys really quickly,” the star said in a video back in March.

“So about two, three weeks ago I called my dad and I said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at but I want to do something for you, I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you want to live, you can live,” he continued. Dwayne’s father, Rocky Johnson, was also a wrestler.

Dwayne added, “He couldn’t believe it, he was speechless. So he just called me now. It’s a big weekend, he’s gonna go look at properties. He’s a Florida boy, so he’s going to go up to North Florida and look.” What a guy!