What a dad! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made it very clear that while he loves what he does for a career, his number one passion are his children — and he proved that again recently by sharing the sweetest photo.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to post an adorable snap with his second youngest daughter, Jasmine. “Lil’ Jazzy’s favorite pool game is me being a great white shark hunting her down while I say the JAWS theme song … dun dun … dun dun … dun dun dun … and it all ends in kisses,” the former wrester wrote alongside a picture of him and his 3-year-old in the pool.

“She also plays the game where she takes whatever I’m drinking and slowly dumps it in the pool while looking at me and laughing. She a disrupter. 😈 — I love it,” he added. Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Aww this is so cute,” one person said. Another added, “You’re a great dad!” Even classic late night host Arsenio Hall chimed in. “The one thing that can soften a hard Rock!”

The actor shares little Jasmine and daughter Tiana, 1, with his girlfriend of over 10 years, Lauren Hashian. Dwayne also has another child, Simone, 17, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. The Hobbs & Shaw star has also made sure to always have his kids’ back.

“I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ‘help me’ look on her face.” Dwayne wrote next to a photo showing his two youngest girls in his arms. “Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine.” So sweet!

It is so great to see the love that Dwayne has for his family.