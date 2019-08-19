Surprise! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson married his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in a beautiful, secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday, August 18. The movie star took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share the big news.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️,” the 47-year-old captioned two sweet photos from his wedding with his bride.

Dwayne and Lauren, 34, met in 2006 while he was filming his movie, The Game Plan. But they didn’t start dating until 2007, after his split from his ex-wife and current manager, Dany Garcia. Dwayne and Dany finalized their divorce one year later. Dwayne and Lauren went on to have two children together — Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 2. He also shares 16-year-old daughter, Simone Alexander Johnson, with Dany.

The couple sparked marriage rumors throughout their relationship — and the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw star explained why fans thought they had already tied the knot. “I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?'” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.'”

They actually planned to have a wedding in Spring of 2018, but then the couple learned that they were expecting their second child so they decided to postpone their nuptials. “We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” Dwayne explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2018. “Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

Even though the couple keeps their relationship private, the former WWE star gushed over his partner in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute earlier this year. “Happy Mama’s Day to my incredible woman @laurenhashianofficial who’s the anchor of our blessed family.

I always say, if you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being,” he wrote on Instagram. “As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love. These little nuggets have a real shot. Daddy’s bringing the tequila home so get ready cuz we gonna make some more babies tonight 😉🥃 HMDB x.”