Given the success of Avengers: Endgame — it became the highest-grossing movie of all time — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that its stars took up five of the 10 slots in Forbes‘ newest list of the highest-paid actors 2019. When it came down to it, though, they couldn’t defeat Dwayne Johnson for the No. 1 spot.

That’s right, The Rock came out on top.

Between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019, the 47-year-old — who recently tied the knot with longtime love Lauren Hashian — collected a whopping $89.4 million. That’s due to Dwayne’s line of clothing, shoes, and headphones with Under Armour as well as his hit HBO show, Ballers. Who could forget the movies that made him a box office sensation like the Fast and the Furious franchise, including the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, as well as 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the 2019 followup Jumanji: The Next Level.

He may have all this money, but you can’t say he isn’t doing a lot of good with it. In addition to having a daughter, 18-year-old Simone, set to attend NYU this fall, Dwayne — who is also dad to Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1 — gifted both his mom and his dad new homes as a thank you for raising him. That’s a good son!

While that’s mighty impressive, you can’t discount the fact that Marvel stars like Chris Hemsworth (No. 2), Robert Downey Jr. (No. 3), Bradley Cooper (tied for No. 6), Chris Evans (No. 8) and Paul Rudd (No. 9) all made the list too. Add up all their earnings and you get $283.9 million, more than a quarter billion dollars.

Here’s the official ranking via Forbes:

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: $89.4 million

2. Chris Hemsworth: $76.4 million

3. Robert Downey Jr.: $66 million

4. Akshay Kumar: $65 million

5. Jackie Chan: $58 million

6. Bradley Cooper: $57 million

6. Adam Sandler: $57 million

8. Chris Evans: $43.5 million

9. Paul Rudd: $41 million

10. Will Smith: $35 million