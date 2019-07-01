Given the box office success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, it’s not surprising at all that we’re getting a sequel to the adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. What was unexpected — in a surprising way — is how the writers and filmmakers have shaken things up by giving us new takes on several of the characters, including Dwayne’s Dr. Smolder Bravestone and Kevin’s Franklin “Mouse” Finbar.

Instead of Bravestone being the avatar to Spencer Gilpin (Alex Wolff), this time he’s inhabited by Spencer’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito; while Finbar is inhabited by his grandfather’s friend, played by Danny Glover. Other surprises are in store as well as the gang have to do their best to survive and get out of the game, kicking plenty of butt in the process.

Look for Jumanji: The Next Level to reach theaters on December 13.