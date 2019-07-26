Making memories! There’s nothing like bonding with the ones you love, and Donny Osmond did just that when he spent some time with his sons on quite the fishing trip in Alaska.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 26, to inform his fans of the incredible time that he had with his five kids — Donald, 39, Jeremy 37, Brandon, 33, Christopher, 28 and Joshua, 20 — who he shares with his wife, Debbie. “I’ve just spent four wonderful days with my sons in #Gustavus, #Alaska. It’s absolutely beautiful up here! ” the performer captioned a photo showing him with his grown children.

“Thanks to Greg Taylor for showing us a great time. We caught our limits of #halibut each day. We had a blast, and I’m pretty sure I still smell like fish,🐟😆” he added. Fans were of course loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Wonderful you spend quality time with all your sons, something you’ll all remember! Please post more photos of Alaska’s beauty,” one person wrote. Another added, “What a handsome group of men! I bet I wouldn’t even notice the 🐟 smell!” Not only is the Masked Singer alum all about his kids, he also makes plenty of time for this 10 grandkids!

“There is no better way to spend a beautiful afternoon in #Utah than with all ten of our wonderful #grandkids,” Donny gushed in the caption alongside a snap of all the little ones. “Debbie and I are so blessed. #FamilyFirst.”

It really is wonderful to see Marie Osmond‘s brother find all this time to spend with his family, especially since he is busy recording his 62nd album. “Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum,” Donny recently shared with his fans. “Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one!” So great!

