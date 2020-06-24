Diana Ross Is the Matriarch of One Glamorous Family! Meet the Iconic Singer’s 7 Grandchildren

Aside from Diana Ross‘ iconic career as a singer and actress, the legendary performer is known for being the matriarch of one of Hollywood’s biggest families. Not only is she the loving mom of her five kids — Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross — but she’s the doting grandma to her ever-growing brood of grandchildren.

Considering her kiddos are older, the “I’m Coming Out” songstress couldn’t be happier to transition into her role as a grandmother. As of late 2019, Diana has seven beautiful grandkids including Bronx, Raif, Callaway, Jagger, Lief, Indigo and Everlee.

While the Grammy winner’s kids sung her praises during their childhood growing up, it comes as no surprise that Diana is just as dedicated to her grandsons and granddaughters. The Mahogany star’s eldest daughter, Rhonda, even once gave fans a glimpse inside her mother’s role as a grandparent.

“She’s a great grandmother,” the Personals actress — who shares Raif with husband Rodney Kendrick — previously told People. “She’s not really a spoiler, [but] she’s not really strict, either. She’s right in the middle.”

Rhonda also pointed out how the former Supremes lead singer is just as witty and sharp when it comes to raising her youngest generation. “You can’t get anything past her … she’s got her eye on the ball,” Rhonda continued. “But at the same time, she’s so loving and so generous.”

It seems Rhonda adopted her mom’s love for parenthood as she told the outlet she took a decades-long Hollywood hiatus to focus on being a mother. “I pulled away from acting so I could sow into my child,” she gushed. “So I could give [Raif] everything.”

Although it appears Diana has no plans on slowing down in her career, her kids are certain she’ll continue to balance her hectic Hollywood schedule with her life as a mom and grandma. The Out of Darkness actress’ daughter Tracee — who has yet to have any children of her own — once praised Diana for raising her kids to the best of her ability.

“I felt like I grew up in her embrace, not her shadow,” the Black-ish actress previously told Elle Canada. “And that is a testament to her. [Her children] were always more important than fame.”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet Diana’s seven grandchildren!