Diana Ross’ Cutest Family Photos Prove She Gives Her 5 Kids Endless Love — See Them All!

For Diana Ross, there ain’t no mountain high enough to keep her away from her beloved kids. Throughout the last five decades, the “Endless Love” songstress has been the best mother to her five children, despite juggling a hectic Hollywood career as one of showbiz’s biggest stars.

From the moment she welcomed eldest daughter Rhonda Ross with former lover Berry Gordy in August 1971, Diana has taken on the role of a proud parent. Just months following Rhonda’s birth, the Lady Sings the Blues star tied the knot with ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein and raised Rhonda and their two daughters, Tracee Ellis Ross and Chudney Ross, together until calling it quits in 1977.

Following her first divorce, Diana found love again when she married her second husband, Arne Naess Jr., in 1986. The former Supremes frontwoman and the Norwegian shipping magnate expanded her brood when son Ross Arne Naess was born in October 1987, followed by son Evan Ross in August 1988.

Although Diana split from her businessman hubby in 2000, she remained focused on keeping her big family together. Whether they joined her at a red carpet event or attended a ceremony in her honor, the Upside Down author made sure to keep her kiddos involved in her career as well.

Diana’s daughter Tracee — who followed in her famous footsteps and stars in ABC’s Black-ish — once revealed how grateful she feels to have the iconic entertainer as both a parent and role model in Hollywood. “She likes everything. My mom is so supportive,” the Girlfriends actress gushed to W magazine in November 2017. “I have a really good mommy.”

Tracee also praised Diana for giving her and her siblings the “space and the courage to live the lives that we want to be living.”

“I was raised by a woman who lived out her dreams. So she’s not living them out through me, or her children,” Tracee continued. “[She gave us] the time to dream and conjure up the life that I wanted to be living. I could really curate or design the world I wanted to be living in.”

While being a child of one of the world’s most legendary singers could be intimidating, the High Note star revealed why she never really struggled with any insecurities. “I felt like I grew up in her embrace, not her shadow,” Tracee previously told Elle Canada. “And that is a testament to her. [Her children] were always more important than fame.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Diana’s cutest photos with her kids through the years!