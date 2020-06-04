Not many artists have seen the type of success Diana Ross has had in her career. After rising to fame with The Supremes in the 1960s, Diana, 76, has accumulated a very impressive net worth of $250 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

As the lead singer of the group, Diana helped The Supremes become Motown’s most successful act. By the time they disbanded in 1977, the group already had 12 No. 1 hit singles on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart and were labeled one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Shutterstock

Once Diana embarked on her solo music career, she made a couple of hit singles on her own like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which was originally recorded by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and “Touch Me in the Morning.” Although she has never won a Grammy, the performer has been nominated for one 12 times, and in 1973, she won her first Golden Globe award for playing Billie Holiday in Lady Sings the Blues.

While recalling her amazing career, the “Baby Love” musician told the Bay State Banner in September 2015 that singing has always been something she enjoyed doing. “I love to sing. I love performing before an audience and entertaining, it makes me feel good, and I do hope that the audience shares in that feel-good feeling,” the mom of five to kids — Tracee, Rhonda, Chudney, Evan, and Ross — gushed. “I have a wonderful backing band, rhythm section, horns and singers and we just have a good time on stage we really have fun.”

Even though Diana hasn’t released a studio album since 2006, she hasn’t stopped performing. The Wiz star sang a few of her greatest hits at the 2019 Grammys for her 75th birthday and she said the secret to longevity in the entertainment industry is to “love what you do” and “keep your life balanced.”

“I’m always balancing my travels and my family. My family is the most important priority to me. I have always felt it’s important to stay present, to stay in the moment,” Diana explained. “I never try to think about longevity or legacy. For me, if I could live a good life now, if I can do the things that bring me joy, if I can enjoy my children and grandchildren and enjoy performing … that is love and that is my life.”