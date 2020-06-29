What a Family! See All the Super Adorable Photos of Diana Ross’ 7 Grandchildren

Diana Ross‘ social media is typically filled with photos of her career accomplishments, but every now and then she’ll share a pic or video of her adorable grandchildren. Rare moments like these prove the iconic “I’m Coming Out” songstress couldn’t be more proud of her famous family.

Diana is the doting mom of her blended brood including Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross. Through her children’s marriages, the Lady Sings the Blues star became the dedicated grandmother to her grandkids Bronx, Raif, Callaway, Jagger, Lief, Indigo and Everlee.

Whether she’s posting rare snapshots of her family celebrations or giving fans a glimpse inside her life as a mom, there’s no doubt the former Supremes frontwoman loves her kiddos and grandbabies more than anything. This past February, she uploaded the cutest clip while spending some bonding time with granddaughter Jagger Snow.

“Stop! In The Name of Love,” Diana wrote alongside the video of son Evan and wife Ashlee Simpson‘s daughter. The sweet youngster proved she takes after her grandma’s showbiz skills as she sang the hit song while hanging out in her car seat.

The Grammy winner’s children also love posting photos of their families on Instagram and Twitter. Chudney’s page is often filled with pics of daughters Callaway and Everlee, while Rhonda isn’t shy when it comes to uploading the sweetest moments with her only son, Raif. As for Diana’s son Ross, he also shares tons of photos of sons Lief and Indigo via social media.

While Diana juggled raising her kids throughout her epic Hollywood career, there’s no doubt she managed to fill her family with love and confidence. In fact, Diana’s daughter Tracee — who has yet to welcome any kids of her own — praised her mama for never choosing Hollywood over her personal life.

“I felt like I grew up in her embrace, not her shadow,” she previously told Elle Canada. “And that is a testament to her. [Her children] were always more important than fame.”

The singer’s eldest daughter, Rhonda, echoed Tracee’s sentiment as she commended Diana for being “so loving and so generous” as a matriarch. “She’s not really a spoiler, [but] she’s not really strict, either,” Rhonda told People. “She’s right in the middle.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest photos of Diana’s grandkids!