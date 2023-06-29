Calling out the ​haters! Christie Brinkley is not letting her critics get her down. After posting a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, June 27, the model responded to negative comments about her ​age and appearance the next day.

“Whoa, Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!” she wrote in an edited caption alongside the picture on Thursday, June 28. “They are the people that scan celebrities’ pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles or anything that they can point to critique. It must be some form of compensation for something they are lacking.”

Courtesy of Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Christie, 69, continued, “But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable,” adding, “Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you, sweet souls.”

After speaking out against the trolls on social media, the Parks and Recreation alum received a slew of supportive comments from her loyal fans.

“You look beautiful!” one follower wrote. “Thank you for not using a filter. I wish more celebrities would do this so that we can normalize aging again.”

Others shared comments about their experiences meeting Christie in person.

“I happened to see her out and about with her kids years ago and she was the most stunningly gorgeous person I have ever seen in real life. Like human sunshine!” another fan penned. “But what’s more important is that she’s lived her life beautifully — always creating art, expressing love and exuding positivity. That’s real beauty.”

The Michigan native has always preached the importance of inner beauty to her fans as well as her three children, Alexa, Jack and Sailor.

“I just want to say something that makes my mom a really precious soul, very tender soul, is that she sees the beauty in everything,” Alexa, 37, told People in April 2017. “[She has] an endless zest and vivaciousness for life, like endless! She’s never tired. It amazes me because I never see her sleeping that much. But for some reason, she awakes perfectly refreshed and jubilant and a little slice of sunshine … She sees the good and the beauty and the art in everything. She sees hearts in the clouds and things that people wouldn’t normally notice.”

Sailor echoed the same sentiment about her mom being “a big inspiration” in her life and career in a February 2023 interview with Closer. “Both of us are always connected to what we do,” the model and influencer shared.