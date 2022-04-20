Christie Brinkley Loves Flaunting Her Bikini Body on the Beach! See the Model’s Best Swimsuit Photos

For more than four decades, Christie Brinkley has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers, captivated fans with her beauty and blown everyone away with her red carpet looks. The same is the case with the gorgeous bikini photos that she has posted on social media over the years.

Christie is all about spending time outdoors with her three children: Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley Cook and Sailor Brinkley Cook. The model has jetted all over the world with her blended family, snapping some stunning swimsuit snaps in the process. For Christie, staying active and making memories with the ones she loves the most is important.

“When I get lazy about exercising, I think about my goals,” she told People in December 2020. “Short-term, I want to be in good enough shape to play with my kids, to ski and paddleboard. And long-term, I want to stay strong so I’ll remain healthy and independent into my later years.”

In January 2019, the blonde bombshell joined Women’s Health for its “Rant or Rave” video series to talk about her exercise routine, taking spin classes and of course, her appreciation for bikinis.

“I love bikinis, they gave me a career,” she confessed.

After she was discovered in Paris by a photographer in the early ‘70s, the Michigan native appeared on three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers from 1979 to 1981. She also turned to acting, snagging an iconic role in National Lampoon’s Vacation in 1983 and its 1997 sequel, Vegas Vacation.

In 2017, Christie returned to her roots, posing with Alexa and Sailor, in a beautiful spread in the magazine. She was initially hesitant to shoot the spread but felt like posing with her daughters was a wonderful opportunity.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she told People in February 2017 before appearing in Sports Illustrated after a 13-year break. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

