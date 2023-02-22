Like mother, like daughter! Sailor Brinkley Cook’s mom, Christie Brinkley, has always been “a big inspiration” to her.

“Both of us are always connected to what we do,” the model exclusively tells Closer. “That’s something I take a lot of pride in and try not to do things just to do things.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sailor, 24, is one of the new faces of Silk Nextmilk’s latest campaign designed to inspire the next generation of milk drinkers with a delicious plant-based beverage. The project hit home for the beauty, whose mom posed for the Got Milk? campaign in 1995.

“It’s been so cool to be able to look back at those iconic campaigns that she’s done in her life,” Sailor reflects on her mom’s unforgettable projects.

Christie, 69, raised Sailor in a plant-based household where she learned to “cook, eat and enjoy plant-based food.” The mother-daughter duo still follow plant-based diets today and love incorporating plant-based milk into some of their favorite recipes.

“She was obviously excited about it too because she is plant-based as well, so we have so much of this Silk Nextmilk in our fridge,” Sailor adds about her mom’s reaction to the campaign. “It’s been in our coffee and with our cookies at night watching a movie and it’s a part of our diet now so it’s great and she’s really happy because we love a good plant-based product.”

Silk

The Sports Illustrated model loves putting spins on some of her favorite childhood meals and nostalgic recipes that she enjoys eating with her family and friends.

“I love mac and cheese,” Sailor admits. “I am a massive pasta person. I eat pasta four times a week which is a little terrifying but it’s what I do to enjoy my life. I have always been obsessed with mac and cheese. I make a really delicious mac and cheese and I add Silk Nextmilk into it that just makes it even creamier and delicious.”

She also recalls a sweet childhood memory that she shared with her father, Peter Cook.

“When I was younger, when I couldn’t sleep, my dad would make me hot milk with honey,” she says. “And I don’t know if anyone else did that, but I would fall asleep immediately after drinking that. So sometimes when I’m feeling like I need to retreat back to my child state, I’ll have a warm glass of Silk Nextmilk with honey and it’s really delicious, so it’s definitely provided little comfort food moments for me.”

As the Dancing With the Stars alum embarks on the next chapter of her career, she shared the advice her mom gave her that continues to stick with her.

“I try to make everything intentional and aligned with what I really believe in and how I live so with my mom, she’s always instilled that in me as well just by example,” Sailor explains. “We try not to be fraudulent and really actually promote things that we use, and we eat, and we love.”