Christie Brinkley rose to fame in the 1970s as a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated. The stunning mother of three has graced the cover of every magazine imaginable and even stepped into the world of acting. Christie’s impressive net worth is a testament to just how hard she has worked to become one of the highest paid models in the industry.

Christie has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She initially moved to Paris after graduating high school to study art. The Michigan native was making calls at a telephone office when a photographer approached her with a business opportunity. After completing her first modeling job, many doors were opened for Christie who fell in love with being in front of the camera.

“When Sports Illustrated had used me in their calendar, I thought that it would be a wise business move to create my own calendar,” she told Westlake Malibu Lifestyle in December 2021. “It was a trend that other models followed. I wrote my first book – so I’ve had two New York Times bestsellers. From there, I began to dabble in acting.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The blonde beauty was the first model to ever appear on three consecutive Sports Illustrated covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. In 1983, she appeared in National Lampoon’s Vacation alongside Chevy Chase, and the 1997 sequel Vegas Vacation. Throughout her career, Christie has shown off her acting chops in episodes of Mad About You, The Goldbergs and a recurring role on Parks and Recreation.

Christie made history with her 25-year partnership with CoverGirl as the face of their brand. She began posing for the brand in 1976 and returned after a brief hiatus in 2005. The model was tapped to promote The Advanced Radiance line, a collection marketed toward women ages 30 and older.

“There is such an age phobia in this country and this ad is showing me being comfortable with the age I am,” she said in a 2005 interview. “I think it’s a good positive image, something you don’t see enough of … CoverGirl is making an effort to show a wide range of beauty — different ethnicities and age groups.”

In 2010, Christie made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of Chicago. She stepped back into the role of Roxie Hart in 2012 at the Ambassador Theatre along with joining the touring production for several stops. Due to her extreme popularity, she came back to Broadway to reprise the role in 2019.

In addition to having tremendous singing and dancing talent, Christie is also a business owner. Her Bellissima Prosecco brand was launched in 2017. She also created her own line of skincare and eyewear and has long been a music video vixen for her ex-husband, Billy Joel. After more than 45 years in the spotlight, the Glamour icon is still excited about all of the opportunities that come her way.

“I’m too young not to be working. I love my job,” the businesswoman told The Times in April 2021.