Beautiful both inside and out! Christie Brinkley’s modeling career took off in the early ‘70s after she was discovered by a photographer in Paris. She has since captivated fans with her stunning looks, incredible personality and kind heart. Over the years, the supermodel has gotten candid about embracing her natural beauty and going makeup-free.

For more than four decades, Christie has been the face of popular cosmetics brands like CoverGirl and Revlon, gracing the covers of hundreds of magazines and stealing the show at red carpet events. Through her time in the industry, the mom of three learned several important tips that she wanted to share with her followers regarding her beauty routine.

“I’m going to add an important beauty tip I wish I had heard sooner … protect your skin while enjoying your sweet happy life. Be sure to use SPF every day,” she urged her followers in a January 2022 Instagram post. “I’m wearing SPF 50, a swimsuit with long-sleeved sun protection, and a hat! And if you didn’t wise up to the damaging effects of the sun fast enough like me, use @sblabeauty to reverse the signs of overexposure to the elements.”

Christie became an ambassador of SBLA Beauty in 2021, a brand with a mission to “empower women everywhere to age beautifully on their own terms,” according to the official website. Some of the products from the brand have become staples in The Goldbergs alum’s beauty routine.

In another January 2022 Instagram video, Christie walked fans through all of her favorite makeup and beauty tips that she swears by. Included in her routine on days when she does wear makeup are false eyelashes and SBLA lip plumper. The blonde bombshell also has an elaborate skincare routine which starts out with using a face wand and massaging her neck and décolletage.

“The face wand I’m using here reduces the look of wrinkles right away and long term,” she once told followers in June 2021 while getting ready for an event. “It also smooths, brightens the complexion, de-puffs my eyes in the morning, and works great under and over makeup as a refresher!”

